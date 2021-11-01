Docs caution against eye injuries during Deepavali

Chennai :

A majority of the victims of accidents involving fireworks during Deepavali are children and about 50 per cent of the affected usually are bystanders and passersby.





“Eyes are the second most commonly injured organs of the body, next to hands (and fingers) by firecrackers. Eye injuries can cause anything from mild irritations to irreversible damage to vision or permanent blindness. Hence, there is a need for the public to know the potential dangers of firecrackers, types of eye injuries and methods of first aid in the event of eye injuries,” said Dr Kala Devi R, Senior Ophthalmologist and Zonal Head of Clinical Services at Dr Agarwal’s Eye Hospital.





“Eye injuries are generally classified into two categories: open globe and closed globe injuries. The open globe includes penetrating injuries when the particles create entry wounds and perforating injuries when they leave both entry and exit wounds. Closed globe injuries refer to damage to eyes minus rupture of eyewalls,” she added.





Doctors at government hospitals said that people with eye injuries usually delay coming to the hospital considering it a minor burn but there can be other complications later due to the presence of foreign particles.





“People usually try rubbing the eyes or putting it under running water, but there can be damage due to gunpowder that can cause severe complications. The individuals who are wearing glasses should be more careful. External application to the eyes in case of burns is not advisable and over-the-counter drugs should not be taken. The required eye drops, other drugs or any kind of removal of external particles should be done in the presence of an ophthalmologist only,” said KV Nagesh, senior consultant ophthalmologist.