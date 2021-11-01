Man poses as customer, flees with six gold chains on accomplice’s bike

Chennai :

The incident happened at the shop of one Kamalesh, who runs his shop attached to his house.





Two unidentified men reached his shop on Sunday morning on a two-wheeler and while one sat on the vehicle without turning it off, the other man came in posing as a customer.





He told Kamalesh that he was urgently looking for a five-sovereign gold chain to take to his home town. He presented himself as if he was rushing to his native place. After seeing six chains, he asked Kamalesh to show more latest models and when the shop owner turned to take out more chains, the ‘customer’ took the six gold chains, weighing 30 sovereigns and took to heels before jumping on to the two-wheeler kept ready by his accomplice.





By the time Kamalesh came out rushing, shouting for help, the two had vanished. The rear number plate of the two-wheeler was covered with mud, the shop owner later told the police.