Indecent proposalto woman cop: Two held at Nandanam

Chennai :

The arrested were identified as Vijayapandi, 24 of Retteri and Dharmendran, 40 of Surapet.





The 24-year-old police constable from the Armed Reserve was posted, along with others, on duty near Nandanam junction in connection with the Pasumpon Muthuramalinga Thevar Jayanthi function on Saturday. The woman constable was streamlining the crowd when she saw the duo teasing some women who were walking on Chamiers Road. Noticing this, she is believed to have asked them not to indulge in such acts, when the duo allegedly offered her Rs 5000 for sexual favours. Angered, she raised her voice and handed them over to the policemen.





The duo was drunk and based on her complaint, Teynampet police arrested them. Police said Vijayapandi was facing cases of theft, attempt to murder, and under the NDPS Act in Sholavaram police station limits.