DT Campus: 15,154 graduates receive degrees at SRMIST’s 17th convocation

Chennai :

A total of 15,154 students belonging to the faculties of Engineering and Technology, Science and Humanities, Medicine and Health Science and Management studies, including 176 Ph.D. scholars received their degrees on the occasion. As many as 256 students were awarded medals for having secured First, Second, and Third rank in their courses. “Quality education will lead to massive transformation,” said Dharmendra Pradhan, Minister of Education and Minister of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship. Urging the students to take up entrepreneurship as it will help create livelihood for people, he said, “think about the problems that are in your area of study and come up with technological solutions. This will lead to the holistic growth of our society.” In his convocation address, Dr G Satheesh Reddy, Secretary, Department of Defence Research and Development and Chairman, Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) said, “The Institution has given you knowledge, now you must work hard and make your institution proud.”





He reminded students of APJ Abdul Kamal’s words ‘Dream, Dream, Dream’ and said, “Follow the words of our former President and work hard to make all your dreams a reality.”





“The basis of all research starts at academic institutions. So the aim of education should be to empower manpower with skills and carry out core research - in basic and applied areas. Today, we have more than 50,000 start-ups attached to various government organisations. Most of these start-ups have come up from incubation centers in academic institutions. Our government gives lots of support and opportunity in terms of funds and tie-ups.”





Dr TR Paarivendhar, Founder Chancellor of SRM IST presided over and presented the medals.





14,15 batches of BARC trainees complete orientation





The 14th batch (OCES-2019) and 15th batch (OCES-2020) of Trainee Scientific Officers from the BARC Training School at Indira Gandhi Centre for Atomic Research (IGCAR), Kalpakkam, had successfully completed their one-year orientation cum training in the field of Nuclear Science and Engineering from seven disciplines (viz.) Mechanical Engineering, Chemical Engineering, Fast Reactor Technology (Electrical & Electronics), Fast Reactor Technology (Mechanical and Chemical), Electronics and Instrumentation, Nuclear Reactor Physics and Nuclear Fuel Cycle Chemistry. They were graduated in a special event recently.





Dr B Venkatraman, Director, IGCAR and GSO, in his welcome address mentioned that the training school is the vision of Dr Homi Bhabha, father of Indian nuclear programme for enhancing the quality of Human Resource.





S Raghupathy, Chairman, TSO Placement Committee and Director, RDTG and EIG, delivered the special address. M Balarama Murthy, Outstanding Scientist, Station Director, Madras Atomic Power Station, Kalpakkam, was the Guest of Honor and released the souvenir of the 2019-20 batches.





eSHRAM registration camp held at VIT Chennai





As per the direction of K Jagadeesan, Director Industrial Safety and Health, a registration camp was inaugurated by K Sakthi, Deputy Director (BOCW) Industrial Safety and Health, Kancheepuram at Vellore Institute of Technology, Kelambakkam, Chengalpattu district, for unorganized workers registration on eSHRAM portal in coordination with District Manager Paramsivam, CSC-E-Governance Service India Limited.





Under the authority of VIT vice president Sankar Viswanathan and Assistant vice president Kadhambari S Viswanathan and in the presence of Pro-Vice-Chancellor Dr VS Kanchana Bhaaskaran, Additional Registrar Dr PK Manoharan and Assistant Director Estates Prof K Karthikeyan, the inaugural of eSHRAM/ NDUW for Unorganised Construction Workers Registration took place.





Construction workers were issued eSHRAM cards with 12-digit UAN numbers. These cards were issued after the workers were self-registered on the link using their Aadhaar linked valid bank accounts.





On this occasion, the Deputy Director said that, as per the direction of the Government, the Employers and Contractors of construction establishments were requested to expedite the registration process of construction workers (All workers including migrant and local Tamil workers) on eSHRAM/NDUW National Portal to make unorganized construction workers entitled to various government-sponsored social security welfare schemes.