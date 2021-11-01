Chronicling COVID, its pain, pangs, and brave resistance

Chennai :

Ambulances waiting outside hospitals with patients gasping for oxygen, many dying in hospital corridors; private hospitals refusing beds due to lack of oxygen, people travelling thousands of kilometres to buy Remdesivir and relatives unable to even mourn the dead since they were bound to their homes became the new normal. We woke up every morning to eulogies of family members, friends, colleagues, neighbours and acquaintances flooding our social media.





Despite all the chaos around us, news cannot wait. So our reporters, donning masks, face shields and at times, PPE kits, went about their job.













The year took off with fervent campaigning for the State assembly elections that ended with DMK storming back to power in May 2021 just as the delta strain drowned our healthcare system.













We reported government and private hospitals running out of medication, patients being thrown out of hospitals for lack of oxygen beds, kin of patients purchasing Remdesivir and Tocilizumab for lakhs of rupees in the black market as the State struggled to keep pace with the rampaging virus. The lack of COVID-19 vaccines and the inadequacies marked the next stage of our pandemic reporting as the demand and supply gap continued to widen.













As we enter our seventh year with masks, face shields, sanitisers, et al, we assure our readers of our unrelenting focus in exposing the inadequacies of our State’s healthcare, economy and public welfare systems, while celebrating our heroes and their deeds.