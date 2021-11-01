Doll display of mythological figures, patriotic officers at DakshinaChitra

Chennai :

"Most of the south Indian households keep golu dolls during the Navarathiri festival. While the origin of the practice is unknown, it dates back to the 16th century, to the city of Thanjavur, during the rule of the Nayaks. It is believed that these dolls have been made by traditional craftsmen, modelled after various company paintings, Ravi Varma prints, lithographs and common scenes in the town. Soon after the Navarathiri, we decided to bring together golu dolls from our archives along with the prints that we believe they are modelled after. Through this exhibition, we wanted people to know about these prints as well," says Indumathi Mohan.





The exhibition will be held at Kadambari Gallery till November 15. "We have divided the exhibition into three sections - Bharat Mata, Ravi Varma Oleographs and Popular Art. The first section includes prints and dolls that are inspired by the National Freedom Movement, depicting figures such as Mahatma Gandhi, Subash Chandra Bose and Bharat Mata herself. The second session would be the most expansive - Raja Ravi Varma’s influence on the golu dolls is evident to date. His prints inspired a large number of golu dolls depicting religious and mythological figures such as Rama, Krishna, Hamsa Damayanti and Vishnu. The final section includes dolls that depict everyday life, inspired by ordinary men, police officers of the time, famous advertisements and even celebrities. In this segment, we have also kept Baby Saroja and MK Thyagaraja Bhagavathar inspired dolls," she adds.













Most of the dolls and prints are taken from the DakshinaChitra archives and collections. The librarian states that this will be a great opportunity for people to see mythological figures come alive in 3D, alongside their 2D inspirations. "We hope that the exhibit serves as a window to the past; a chance to see images come to life in the hands of skilled artisans, to see how art and printmaking had an impact on people’s lives and how some of the dolls that we have come to know and love, first began as figures in the minds of painters and artists. We are planning to do similar exhibitions in the future," sums up Indumathi.