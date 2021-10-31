Man murders own daughter in Villivakkam, surrenders to police

Chennai :

The accused M Radhakrishnan (34) of Ayanavaram was a construction labourer and was addicted to liquor. He separated from his wife Lavanya, a nurse at a private hospital in Rajamangalam, suspecting her of infidelity five months ago. Lavanya stayed at a rented premises on Villivakkam-Red Hills Road with her two children.





The deceased Vadhana Sree (8) was the elder daughter of the the couple and a Class 2 girl at a private school in Villivakkam.





On Saturday evening, Lavanya left for work as usual keeping her daughter inside the house and the door locked. She had a set of keys and Vandhana Sree too had the spare keys to let in case relatives arrived. Her son was with grandmother.





Radhakrishnan who reached the house around 8 pm under the influence of alcohol and asked Vandhana Sree to let him in. Police said that he inquired her daughter about his wife Lavanya and since she did not respond properly to his queries, he became furious and stabbed Vandhana Sree in her chest and abdomen with a kitchen knife and took her to the toilet where he slit her throat, before leaving the house keeping it locked from outside.





While Radhakrishnan reached his house in Ayanavaram, his sister alerted Lavanya to rush to the house since Radhakrishnan's behaviour was strange. Lavanya reached the spot and was shocked to find her daughter lying in a pool of blood.





She was rushed to the government hospital in Periyar Nagar, but was declared brought dead. On information, Villivakkam police retrieved her body and sent it for post-mortem.





Meanwhile, Radhakrishnan surrendered at Secretariat Colony police station. He was handed over to Villivakkam police for interrogation.