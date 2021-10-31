2 men pose as customers, rob pawn broker of gold worth Rs 12 lakh in Pallavaram

Chennai :

The pawnbroker, 38-year-old Kamalesh is from Pammal near Pallavaram and deals in gold and silver jewelry. On Sunday morning, two people arrived on a two-wheeler. One entered the shop while the other waited on the vehicle.





The man told Kamalesh that he was in a hurry to go to town and had to buy a gold chain and asked Kamalesh to show him a few models.





Kamalesh then took out six gold chains, but the accused said he found the designs old and asked for some new ones. As Kamlesh went to another part of the shop to get more gold chains, the accused snatched the six chains on display and rushed to his friend on the bike, and fled.





Shocked, Kamalesh ran out screaming, but the two-wheeler sped away.





Following this, Kamalesh Shankar lodged a complaint with the Nagar police station. The police have registered a case and are examining the CCTV footage in the area to identify the culprits.