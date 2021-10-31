Stalin visits Rajinikanth in hospital, enquires about health

Chennai :

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin paid a visit to the ailing superstar Rajinikanth. He personally visited the hospital at Alwarpet on Sunday.





The actor was admitted in the hospital on October 28 after he suffered a blood vessel burst, which was revealed in an MRI scan. As per the reports, Rajinikanth is was diagnosed with an infarction, a condition caused by obstruction of the blood supply to an organ or region of tissue, typically by a thrombus or embolus. He later underwent a Carotid endarterectomy surgery, a procedure to unblock carotid arteries.









Screenshot from the video of Stalin leaving Kauvery Hospital.





He is recuperating at the hospital with his wife Latha and other family members are taking care of him. The 70-year-old star would be discharged in a few days, according to the doctors.





Rajinkanth was recently conferred the 'Dada Saheb Phalke Award' for his eminent contribution towards cinema for over four decades. On the work front, his upcoming film Annatthe is slated for a Diwali release.



