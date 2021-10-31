Two cars catch fire on GST Road on Saturday night, passengers escape unhurt

Chennai :

In the first incident happened on GST Road in Perungalathur around 9.30 pm, a car of driving school went up in flames. Driver Balaji who was driving home from Sanatorium to Otteri Vandalur sensing danger stopped the car and stepped out even as the car went up in flame. Though traffic police tried to douse the flames using emergency firefighting equipment, the vehicle went up in flame creating a traffic chaos on the busy GST Road on Saturday night.













In the second incident, three persons, inclduing two software professionals, managed to escape unhurt when the carvin which they were traveling went up in flames on Tambaram fly over on GST Road.

Driver Vishnu was drving the car from OMR office of the two techies to drop them in their house after night shift when the incident happened. All the three had stepped out the car on the fly over. By the time fire tender reached the spot, the car was gutted in the fire.





Battery short circuit could be the reason for the fire mishaps, the police said.



