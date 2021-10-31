COVID-19: Positivity rate dips to 0.6 pc in Chennai

Chennai :

The test positivity rate (TPR) in Tamil Nadu declined to 0.8 per cent from 0.9 per cent. A significant decline was witnessed in the TPR in Chennai as it dipped to 0.6 per cent. Meanwhile, Namakkal, Chengalpattu and Tirupur recorded the highest 1.4 per cent positivity rate each.





The numbers saw a declining trend in Chennai as the city recorded 120 cases, while 116 cases were reported in Coimbatore. Other districts reported less than 100 cases.





The State recorded 14 deaths including five in private hospitals and nine in government hospitals, taking the toll of the total pandemic deaths in the State to 36,097.





A total of 1,172 more people were discharged from several hospitals across Tamil Nadu, taking the total recoveries to 26,53,832. As many as 1,23,664 samples were tested in the State in the past 24 hours.