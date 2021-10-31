Nov 4 meat holiday lifted partially on public demand

Chennai :

A government release said due to public demand the meat shops will be allowed to open against the usual practice of closing it on Mahavir Jayanthi on November 4. However, the meat shops will not be permitted in areas where Jain temples and Jain places of worship are located.





“The State government has relaxed the ban in areas other than Jain populated localities and the corporation will ensure that the rule is adhered to,” a city corporation official said.





Earlier in the day, the civic body issued a circular to the zones stating that slaughterhouses run by Corporation will be closed on November 4.





"Similarly, all the shops that sell mutton, beef, chicken and other meats are banned from selling meat on the day. Also, preserved meat sales at supermarkets are banned. All shop owners should adhere to the order," the circular said.





The zones were also instructed to form teams comprising zonal health officers, assistant veterinarians, sanitary inspectors and conservancy inspectors to monitor. "Meetings should be conducted with meat shop owners and supermarket owners to create awareness on closure. Also, handbills should be distributed," it said.





As per Chennai City Municipal Corporation Act 1919 and a GO issued in 1980, the Chennai Corporation can issue orders to close meat shops on certain days including Tiruvalluvar Day and Mahaveer Jayanthi.