Detain cargo ship, Madras HC directs authorities

Chennai :

Justice Senthilkumar Ramamoorthy issued the order while hearing a plea moved by Kanniyakumari-based fisherman P Rajamani seeking direction to the authorities to detain the vessel for damaging his boat Siju Mon-I in mid-sea.





In the interim direction, the judge asked the Director-General of Shipping, Mumbai; Deputy Conservator Mumbai Port Trust; and The Commandant Indian Coast Guard, West Region, to detain the cargo ship presently lying at the Port of Mumbai. The ship should be detained for three weeks from the date of receipt of the copy of the order.





The petitioner submitted that the fishermen crew was seriously injured in the collision when the mechanised boat was anchored about 20 miles from the Colachel harbour.





“As the cargo ship speedily hit the boat, 17 fishermen on my boat were thrown out. Two of the crew are in serious condition. My boat was also damaged and is unfit to sail into the sea,” the petitioner said.





He further submitted that MV Navios Venus flouted the operating guidelines framed by the International Maritime Organisation. “The rash and negligent navigation and failure to comply with the Conventions on the International Regulations for Preventing Collisions in the Sea, 1972, resulted in the collision. After the collision, the master of the vessel did not provide any humanitarian assistance and proceeded to the next port,” said his counsel advocate P Muthusamy.





The petitioner sought direction to detain the vessel and wanted the payment of a fair and proper compensation. After directing the authorities to detain the vessel, the HC also issued notice to all the respondents to submit their counter by November 26.