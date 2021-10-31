DMK wins Nemili PU chairperson post after court nod for polls

The court allowed contest for the post of Nemili panchayat union chairperson in Ranipet district was won by the DMK on Saturday.
Chennai: The Union’s 19 wards were won by DMK – 8, AIADMK – 4, PMK – 5 and Independents – 2. As the post of chairperson was allocated to Dalit community one of the newly elected ward members moved the court due to which the contest for the top post was put off without the chairperson being elected on October 22. Based on the court order that the top post be thrown open to the general category, the State Election Commission announced that the contest for the chairperson’s post would be held on October 30. The post was won by Vadivelu of the DMK who was elected unopposed.
