Try these cocktail recipes for your Halloween party

Interesting recipes for halloween party
Chennai:
Black Magic
Ingredients:
Vodka: 45ml| Creme de Cassis: 15ml| Chipstead's lavender syrup: 10ml| Cranberry juice: 30ml| Lime juice: 10ml| Orange peel (for garnish): 1 peel Cherry (for garnish): 1 no
Method:
- Add all the ingredients to a cocktail shaker.
- Fill the shaker with ice and shake well.
- Double strain the drink and pour it into a martini glass.
- Garnish with orange peel and cherry.
Vampire Delight
Ingredients:
Cinnamon infused dark rum: 60ml| Grapes: 6 nos.| Grenadine syrup: 10ml| Lime juice: 10ml| Grapes (for garnish): 1 no| Mint leaf (for garnish): 1 spring
Method:
- Add grapes to a cocktail shaker and muddle it.
- Add dark rum, grenadine syrup and lime juice.
- Fill the shaker with ice and shake well.
- Double strain the drink in an old fashion glass filled with ice.
- Garnish with grape and mint spring.
Recipes by Prabhu K, Mixologist, Chipstead at Taj Coromandel
Devils Sunset
Ingredients:
Pumpkin pie spice: Cinnamon, nutmeg, allspice, cloves and ginger: 1/4 teaspoon| Craft Wheat Beer: 200ml| Orange juice: 50ml| Ginger spiced Demerara sugar to rim the glass| Dehydrated blood orange slice for garnish
Method:
- Stir pumpkin pie spice and orange juice, pour it into a wine goblet rimmed with flavoured demerara sugar.
- Top with beer and garnish with dehydrated blood orange slice.
Recipe shared by Kiron Kumar, Director, Food and Beverage at The Park Chennai
The Mahabs
Ingredients:
White Rum: 60ml| Nannari syrup: 15ml| Lime juice: 15ml| Lime wedges and mint leaves: muddled together| Top up with soda
Method:
- Mix all the ingredients in a cocktail shaker.
- Shake well and top it up with soda.
- This is a traditional drink with a south India twist.
- To enhance the flavour, use the earthy herbal nannari roots which give a twist to the classic mojito.
Homemade Sangria
Ingredients:
Chopped exotic fruits| Red Wine: 150ml| Orange juice: 60ml| Apple juice: 60ml| Simple Syrup: 30ml
Method:
- Mix all the ingredients in a glass pitcher. Serve chilled
Recipes by Mukesh Sharma, Executive Chef, Sheraton Grand Resort & Spa
