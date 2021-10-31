Sun, Oct 31, 2021

Try these cocktail recipes for your Halloween party

Published: Oct 31,2021

Interesting recipes for halloween party

Chennai:
Black Magic 

Ingredients: 

Vodka: 45ml| Creme de Cassis: 15ml| Chipstead's lavender syrup: 10ml| Cranberry juice: 30ml| Lime juice: 10ml| Orange peel (for garnish): 1 peel Cherry (for garnish): 1 no 

Method: 
  • Add all the ingredients to a cocktail shaker. 
  • Fill the shaker with ice and shake well. 
  • Double strain the drink and pour it into a martini glass. 
  • Garnish with orange peel and cherry. 

Vampire Delight 

Ingredients: 

Cinnamon infused dark rum: 60ml| Grapes: 6 nos.| Grenadine syrup: 10ml| Lime juice: 10ml| Grapes (for garnish): 1 no| Mint leaf (for garnish): 1 spring 

Method: 
  • Add grapes to a cocktail shaker and muddle it. 
  • Add dark rum, grenadine syrup and lime juice. 
  • Fill the shaker with ice and shake well. 
  • Double strain the drink in an old fashion glass filled with ice. 
  • Garnish with grape and mint spring. 
Recipes by Prabhu K, Mixologist, Chipstead at Taj Coromandel 

Devils Sunset 

Ingredients: 

Pumpkin pie spice: Cinnamon, nutmeg, allspice, cloves and ginger: 1/4 teaspoon| Craft Wheat Beer: 200ml| Orange juice: 50ml| Ginger spiced Demerara sugar to rim the glass| Dehydrated blood orange slice for garnish 

Method: 
  • Stir pumpkin pie spice and orange juice, pour it into a wine goblet rimmed with flavoured demerara sugar. 
  • Top with beer and garnish with dehydrated blood orange slice. 

Recipe shared by Kiron Kumar, Director, Food and Beverage at The Park Chennai 

The Mahabs 

Ingredients: 

White Rum: 60ml| Nannari syrup: 15ml| Lime juice: 15ml| Lime wedges and mint leaves: muddled together| Top up with soda 

Method: 
  • Mix all the ingredients in a cocktail shaker. 
  • Shake well and top it up with soda. 
  • This is a traditional drink with a south India twist. 
  • To enhance the flavour, use the earthy herbal nannari roots which give a twist to the classic mojito. 

Homemade Sangria 

Ingredients: 

Chopped exotic fruits| Red Wine: 150ml| Orange juice: 60ml| Apple juice: 60ml| Simple Syrup: 30ml 

Method: 
  • Mix all the ingredients in a glass pitcher. Serve chilled 

Recipes by Mukesh Sharma, Executive Chef, Sheraton Grand Resort & Spa 

