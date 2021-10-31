Try these cocktail recipes for your Halloween party

Chennai :

Black Magic





Ingredients:





Vodka: 45ml| Creme de Cassis: 15ml| Chipstead's lavender syrup: 10ml| Cranberry juice: 30ml| Lime juice: 10ml| Orange peel (for garnish): 1 peel Cherry (for garnish): 1 no





Method:

Add all the ingredients to a cocktail shaker.

Fill the shaker with ice and shake well.

Double strain the drink and pour it into a martini glass.

Garnish with orange peel and cherry.





Vampire Delight





Ingredients:





Cinnamon infused dark rum: 60ml| Grapes: 6 nos.| Grenadine syrup: 10ml| Lime juice: 10ml| Grapes (for garnish): 1 no| Mint leaf (for garnish): 1 spring





Method:

Add grapes to a cocktail shaker and muddle it.

Add dark rum, grenadine syrup and lime juice.

Fill the shaker with ice and shake well.

Double strain the drink in an old fashion glass filled with ice.

Garnish with grape and mint spring.

Recipes by Prabhu K, Mixologist, Chipstead at Taj Coromandel





Devils Sunset





Ingredients:





Pumpkin pie spice: Cinnamon, nutmeg, allspice, cloves and ginger: 1/4 teaspoon| Craft Wheat Beer: 200ml| Orange juice: 50ml| Ginger spiced Demerara sugar to rim the glass| Dehydrated blood orange slice for garnish





Method:

Stir pumpkin pie spice and orange juice, pour it into a wine goblet rimmed with flavoured demerara sugar.

Top with beer and garnish with dehydrated blood orange slice.





Recipe shared by Kiron Kumar, Director, Food and Beverage at The Park Chennai





The Mahabs





Ingredients:





White Rum: 60ml| Nannari syrup: 15ml| Lime juice: 15ml| Lime wedges and mint leaves: muddled together| Top up with soda





Method:

Mix all the ingredients in a cocktail shaker.

Shake well and top it up with soda.

This is a traditional drink with a south India twist.

To enhance the flavour, use the earthy herbal nannari roots which give a twist to the classic mojito.





Homemade Sangria





Ingredients:





Chopped exotic fruits| Red Wine: 150ml| Orange juice: 60ml| Apple juice: 60ml| Simple Syrup: 30ml





Method:

Mix all the ingredients in a glass pitcher. Serve chilled





Recipes by Mukesh Sharma, Executive Chef, Sheraton Grand Resort & Spa



