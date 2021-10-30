One Hour Bazaar raises funds for online delivery of grocery

Chennai :

Conceived by IIT-Bombay alumnus V Vijayakumar, who is CEO of Voice Gear Networks, and IIT-Madras alumnus Madhu Gayathri Vaithiyanathan (promoter), the initiative promises delivery to customers with an hour of the order, a press release said.





S V Raja Vaidyanathan till recently the MD of Asirvad Microfinance Ltd picked up a 25 percent stake and has come on board of the company.





The investment would enable to reach out to another one lakh customers by offering online grocery with superior service and at an affordable price, Vijayakumar said. The 1HB application offers ease of ordering online grocery backed by faster service delivery, he said.





Vaidyanathan said the business model was highly scalable and would enable to scale business in multiple locations, the release added.