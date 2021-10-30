DT impact: Pit dug for cable laying on EVK Sampath Salai closed

Chennai :

The inordinate delay in the laying of the 400 kV cable laying work on the EVK Sampath Salai poses a serious threat to local residents, pedestrians and school students walking along the busy narrow stretch. As the work dragged for over a month, the motorists and pedestrians using the stretch were put to a lot of hardship.





A senior TANTRANSCO official told DT Next that they had instructed all its contractors laying cables in the city to stop the work and close all the pits dug for such work due to the onset of the monsoon. “We directed the contractor to close the road dug at EVK Sampath Salai as soon as it was brought to our notice,” the official added.