Slum Board tenement in Lock Nagar gets a makeover, Chepauk next in line

Chennai :

The civic body and Urbaser Sumeet removed garbage and muck from the unused corridor in the tenement near Chepauk.





According to sources, residents of the tenement were involved in cleaning the space. After removing the garbage, the concrete floor was laid and walls were painted.





Presently, swings have been installed on the corridor so the children can use the space as a play area. A few months ago, Chennai Corporation and the private firm cleaned two corridors in a slum board tenement in Pallakkumaniam.





The civic body has plans to upgrade the space with more facilities so that the residents could use the corridors as a meeting spot as well as to conduct functions.





Apart from Pallakkumaniam and Lock Nagar slum board tenements, the civic body has decided to carry out similar work in Suthanthira Nagar near Chepauk.





Before commencing the works, meetings with residents were conducted to apprise them about the work and request them to maintain the corridors after the work was completed, an official said. Similarly, the civic body has installed play equipment on Kalvi Vaaru Street in Mylapore and created a park with a play area on the banks of Buckingham Canal in Tiruvanmiyur.