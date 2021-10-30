Chennai, neighbourhood may receive heavy rain: Met dept

Chennai :

“The prolonged low-pressure area along the southwestern Bay of Bengal and the adjoining Sri Lankan coast is likely to move towards west slowly in the next three days, which may bring heavy rains along with thunderstorm activity to over Chennai, Kancheepuram, Tiruvallur, Chengalpattu, Ramanathapuram, Virudhunagar, Sivaganga, Tenkasi, Theni, Dindigul, Madurai and Thanjavur for the next 48 hours,” said N Puviarasan, Director, Area Cyclone Warning Centre, RMC.





“Also, many places over coastal districts of Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Karaikal are expected to receive moderate rains in the next two days,” he added.





The weathermen also warned fishermen against venturing into the sea, as strong winds reaching speeds of 40 to 50 kmph in the Gulf of Mannar till Sunday.





According to RMC, Chennai received light to moderate rains on Friday. West Tambaram received the highest rainfall of 27.5 mm, followed by Taramani with 22 mm, and YMCA Nandanam and MRC Nagar that recorded 8 mm each.





On Friday, the weather stations in Nungambakkam and Meenambakkam recorded maximum temperatures of 29.1 degree Celsius and 29.6 degree Celsius, respectively. The minimum temperatures were 24.6 degree Celsius and 24.5 degree Celsius in Nungambakkam and Meenambakkam.





Meanwhile, following heavy rain in the morning hours, the Thoothukudi district administration declared holiday for schools. Officials said more rains were expected in the coming days due to the onset of northeast monsoon.