NHAI to remove abutment wall obstructing traffic in Koyambedu

Chennai :

The abutment structure was built by the NHAI as part of the Chennai Port to Maduravoyal Elevated Road project over a decade ago. However, the project got shelved after the State government halted the works along the Cooum river citing obstruction to the flow of water. The reinforced concrete structure built in the middle of the road became a bottleneck affecting the flow of traffic and causing several accidents.





“We are going to demolish the abutment structure as part of the short-term blackspot rectification work. The structure is no longer needed in view of changes in the Port- Maduravoyal project alignment. In the new alignment, the elevated road will come up along Cooum even beyond Koyambedu and the abutment is no longer required,” an NHAI official said. In March this year, the NHAI had unsuccessfully tried to remove the structure. “We are going to give the contract to remove the structure using special methods,” the official added.





Meanwhile, sources said that a memorandum of understanding will be signed for the new alignment of the Port Maduravoyal double-decker project. “It has been sent to the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways for their approval,” sources said, adding that all the stakeholders—NHAI, Indian Navy, Chennai Port Trust and Government of Tamil Nadu had agreed on the changes in the alignment and inclusion of the 13 entry and exit ramps.