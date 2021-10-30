Home-alone elderly woman murdered, gold stolen

In a suspected case of murder for gain, a 78-year-old home-alone woman was found dead in her apartment in Bharathidasan Colony in KK Nagar on Friday.
Chennai: At least 16 sovereigns have been looted by suspects. The deceased, Seethalakshmi Gurumoorthy, was staying in the apartment for the past 10 years and after the death of her husband last year, she was living alone. On Friday morning, when she failed to answer a call from her daughter, Bhuveneswari, living in Dubai, she alerted the victim’s neighbour. They looked through the window and found Seethalakshmi on the bed bleeding from the nose. The MGR Nagar believe killers could have strangled or choked her to death and looted the valuables on Thursday night.
