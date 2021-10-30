4 arrested for cutting cake with sword at Pallavaram

The police, on Thursday, arrested four men for cutting a cake with sword on the streets of Pallavaram to celebrate birthday.

Chennai : Udayakumar (25), of Tiruneermalai, a lorry driver, celebrated his birthday with friends on Tuesday on Srinivasan Street. The gang blocked the street and placed the cake on a table and cut it with a three-feet long sword. Later they danced on the streets. The Sankar Nagar police received a complaint and arrested Udayakumar. Based on his inputs, Cheran (21), Arasu (19) and Rohit (27) were also arrested and the sword was seized.