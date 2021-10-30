120 sovereigns go missing from inspector’s house in Kolapakkam

Kodambakkam traffic police inspector Sam Bennet lodged a complaint with the Magadu police that 120 sovereigns of ornaments went missing from his house in Kolapakkam on Thursday afternoon.
Chennai: In his complaint, he said there were no signs of breaking and entering. Sam and his wife were staying on the second floor of the building. The couple told the police that the ornaments were in the bureau when they checked a few weeks back. The police believe that someone familiar to the couple could have entered the house and stole the valuables. Investigators are also trying to find out who was all in possession of the keys to the house. Sam said there were four keys.
