Five-year-old found dead in private swimming pool in Chetpet

A five-year-old boy drowned in a private pool in Chetpet on Thursday. The deceased was identified as Hithesh, son of a businessman, Kamal Kishore, of Naoroji Apartment in Chetpet.
Chennai: According to the police, Hithesh and three other boys of the same age were playing in the neighbouring apartment (Ashutosh Villa) before he died. He was found floating in the pool by a security guard. Though the boy was rushed to a hospital, doctors declared him dead on arrival. The body was later shifted to KMC hospital and the Kilpauk police are investigating the case. It is not clear if it was an accident.
