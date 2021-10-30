Gold hidden inside flight toilet seized at Chennai airport

Air Customs officials at the Chennai airport seized 3.222 kg gold worth Rs 1.41 crore in two cases on Friday.
Chennai: In the first incident, officials rummaged through the flight that arrived from Dubai and found 12 gold pieces wrapped with black adhesive tape concealed inside the water heater in the toilet. The gold 24K purity weighing 702 grams, valued at Rs 30,85,290 was recovered and seized as unclaimed under the Customs Act. In another incident, the officers found gold in paste form wrapped in innerwear clothes dumped in the waste bin of a toilet in the airport. Upon extraction, 2.52 kg of gold valued at Rs 1.11 crore was recovered from this paste which was also seized.
