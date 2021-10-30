1 more arrested 3 weeks after bizman kidnap in Chennai

Chennai :

According to the police, the victim saw the severed toe of the accused while he was blindfolding him. The fourth suspect was identified as Satheesh and arrested. The police had already arrested ‘Aruppu’ Kumar, Prakash and Sangeetha. Satheesh is the brother of Sangeetha.





The victim, Moosa (82), a retired policeman turned businessman, told the police that he, while being blindfolded, noticed that the man’s left leg had a missing toe. It helped the police identify Satheesh. He confessed to his part in the kidnap during questioning. During the initial round of questioning, he had denied any part in the kidnapping.





Moosa, a resident of Harrington Road, was kidnapped on October 3 and the police rescued him after a dramatic chase on October 5. At that time, the police had arrested the three suspects. Sangeetha was arrested for facilitating her de-addiction centre near Maduravoyil to detain Moosa while ‘Aruppu’ Kumar was negotiating the ransom.





It may be noted that a police head constable, Saravanakumar, was injured during the rescue mission when he climbed onto the kidnappers’ moving car on October 5.





The main accused, ‘Aruppu’ Kumar, had reportedly been engaged by Moosa for his illegal businesses. He decided to abduct his ex-boss as he did not give what was due for him, the police noted. Rs 25 lakh ransom money, a pistol, a knife, and three mobile phones were also seized from the gang when the first three were arrested on October 5.