Chennai: Burst crackers only from 6 to 7 am, 7 to 8 pm or face action, says CoP

Chennai :

Residents should burst crackers only during the stipulated time—from 6 am to 7 am and 7 pm to 8 pm on Deepavali day, November 4, the city police chief noted.





As many as 18,000 police personnel will be deployed to ensure the safety of Deepavali shoppers thronging the commercial hubs like T Nagar, Purusiawakkam, Washeermenpet, Flower Bazaar, Koyambedu, Tambaram and Chromepet. Various security measures are in place from Friday till November 4, the police said. They will keep a check on crimes, stampedes and remind the public about social distancing. The police also will use helium balloons to spread COVID awareness.





The police have erected watchtowers, set up additional CCTV cameras, brought in extra public addressing system, patrol vehicles and drones to keep watch on the crowd. Apart from body-worn cameras, at least 1,200 sub-inspectors will do rounds with face recognition cameras to identify persons with criminal records.





Mobile x-ray baggage scanners will also be used at commercial complexes on a rotation basis.