EVK Sampath Salai dug up for cable-laying work a threat to pedestrians, residents

Chennai :

The Tamil Nadu Transmission Corporation (Tantransco) dug up the road for laying a 400 kV cable over a month ago and it has not completed the work yet. A portion of the road dug opposite the Police Commissioner office has reduced the road width, causing traffic snarls during the peak hours.





Vidya Reddy, a resident and executive director of Tulir, an organisation working on the prevention and healing of child sexual abuse, said it is shameful that its like a moonscape outside the Commissioner’s office. “You can’t even walk on the footpath. There is garbage all over. TNEB cable laying work has been going on for over a month,” she told DT Next.





Reddy had complained to the TNEB chairman and Tantransco managing director over the cable laying work outside her home but no action was taken.





A shopkeeper on EVK Sampath Salai said the road near the school also has been dug up. “It will be a threat when students return to the school on November 1. The TNEB should take steps immediately,” he said.





A senior Tantransco official said instructions have been given to all contractors to close the pits. “We will instruct the contractor to close the road dug at EVK Sampath Salai immediately,” the official assured.