Report on jobs suitable for visually impaired sought

Chennai :

The first bench of Chief Justice Sanjib Banerjee and Justice PD Audikesavalu was hearing a petition by the association alleging that the visually impaired were not allowed to bring scribes to write examinations for the position of office assistant in HC.





“It is necessary that this HC opens up and allows PwD, including those suffering from any form of vision impairment, to have a level playing field and participate in the process of recruitment at various levels,” said the bench, requesting counsels of the petitioner and respondent to put their heads together and make suggestions to the Registrar-General by November 30 to indicate which of the posts in the High Court may be suitable for persons with disabilities, particularly the visual impaired.





The Registrar-General submitted that the March 14 notification had said that visually impaired were not preferred. “A clause had mentioned that the physically challenged candidates have to appear for the written examination, practical test and oral test on their own and no scribe is permitted, “ the submission said.





The bench noted that the petition could not be carried forward as the process was in the last stages