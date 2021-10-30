Sat, Oct 30, 2021

3 held for killing sister’s mom-in-law in Vellore

Published: Oct 30,202103:18 AM

Share Tweet Comments ()
Mail

Arakkonam taluk police registered a case and arrested three persons for beating to death the mother-in-law of their relative over a minor dispute on Friday.

Representative Image
Representative Image
Vellore: According to police Kuppan and Pushpa of Nagavedu near Arakkonam had a son Ramesh who was married to Revathi. Both Ramesh and Revathi frequently quarreled. Revathi’s father Neelamegam, brother Satish Kumar and his friends Nalaji and Dakshinamurthy all of Tiruvallur district came to visit them. Angered at Pushpa quarrelling with his sister Revathi, Satish Kumar and his friends attacked Pushpa with wooden rulers injuring Pushpa critically. She succumbed on Thursday. Police filed a murder case, arrested the trio on Friday.
Share Tweet Comments ()
Mail

Conversations