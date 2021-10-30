3 held for killing sister’s mom-in-law in Vellore

Arakkonam taluk police registered a case and arrested three persons for beating to death the mother-in-law of their relative over a minor dispute on Friday.
Vellore: According to police Kuppan and Pushpa of Nagavedu near Arakkonam had a son Ramesh who was married to Revathi. Both Ramesh and Revathi frequently quarreled. Revathi’s father Neelamegam, brother Satish Kumar and his friends Nalaji and Dakshinamurthy all of Tiruvallur district came to visit them. Angered at Pushpa quarrelling with his sister Revathi, Satish Kumar and his friends attacked Pushpa with wooden rulers injuring Pushpa critically. She succumbed on Thursday. Police filed a murder case, arrested the trio on Friday.
