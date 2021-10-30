Royapuram GH official suspended

Health Minister Ma Subramanian suspended the medical superintendent of Government Raja Sir Ramaswamy Mudaliar (RSRM) Hospital in Royapuram for not maintaining the hospital properly.

Chennai : The Minister inspected the facilities at the hospital on Friday and asked the medical superintendent Dr Venkateshwari about the irregularities, but no proper response was given. Thus, he ordered to suspend the medial superintendent of the hospital. The Minister carried out the inspection after complaints of irresponsible behaviour towards the patients visiting the hospital were raised.