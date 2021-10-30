Know about graffiti culture and its evolution at this graffiti jam

Chennai :

Ajay, the curator of the event tells us, “Through this event, we are introducing graffiti as an art form and its evolution in Chennai over the past decade. The upcoming graffiti jam that will be held on October 30 at DakshinaChitra will feature artists like AKill, Dibs132, Epoc47, Maxi and Siken2. The event aims to bring graffiti culture to people through a series of panel discussions, workshops, exhibitions, tattoo showcases, stalls, food, and music. We hope to share the details on how graffiti is different from street art.”





The morning session will have a graffiti workshop by AKill and Dibs 132. The afternoon includes a panel discussion, city as canvas with AKill, Dibs132, Epoc47, Maxi and Siken2 moderated by Sadanand Menon. In the evening, there will be a live graffiti event with AKill, Dibs132, Epoc47, Maxi and Siken2 accompanied to music by 47K and Native Indian.





An artwork by Dibs132