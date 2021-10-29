AIADMK district secretaries release video asking party workers not to comment on Sasikala

Chennai :

“The inclusion of Sasikala back into the party is a decision to be taken by party leaders Edappadi K Palaniswami and O Panneerselvam. We must leave the issue to our party coordinators OPS and EPS,” a joint video released by the district secretaries in capital Chennai said. Party organ Namadhu Amma is internally sharing the video among the AIADMK workers.





“The AIADMK led by OPS and EPS is doing fair and there should be no confusion among the AIADMK workers,” central Chennai district secretary N Balaganga said in a video along with other district secretaries. The video also said that the party high command should take action against those who talk about Sasikala.





Meanwhile, the chorus for Sasikala’s merger into the party had increased with several AIADMK minority leaders urging OPS to take steps for the re-entry of Sasikala. “There is no clarity on the issue and the party high command should take a final decision on the matter. OPS’s brother O Raja attended the family function of TTV Dhinakaran, there is no action against him, but the lower-level cadres are continuously dismissed from the party for supporting Sasikala,” fumed a former AIADMK MLA.





On the other hand, Sasikala’s bete noire and leader of the opposition Edappadi K Palaniswami and his supporters have chosen to be silent on the issue. According to AIADMK sources, EPS had also scheduled medical checkups for the next two days and is likely to skip the Thevar Jayanthi celebrations at Pasumpon, where Sasikala is camping and interacting with her supporters.