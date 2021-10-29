Chennai Corporation projects to undergo cement-sand ratio test

Chennai :

On Friday, Chennai Corporation Commissioner Gagandeep Singh Bedi, along with other senior officials inspected the compound walls built under Chennai Rivers Restoration Trust (CRRT). During the inspection, officials collected samples for testing cement-sand ratio used in the construction.





Apart from this, Bedi also instructed zonal officers and engineers to conduct keen inspection on quality and cement-sand ratio in works that they take up.





When asked whether the inspection and sample collection was done based on any complaint of irregularities, Bedi clarified the exercise was part of a routine checking.





CUBE, a joint Initiative of IIT Madras and Tamil Nadu government, had studied the tenements in KP Park in Thiru Vi Ka Nagar zone, after occupants complained of poor constructions in the newly built multi-storied buildings.





The report said that extensive defects in cement plaster were found, wherein cement content was significantly lower than the required specifications in nearly 70 per cent of the samples.