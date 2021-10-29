Edappadi K Palaniswami undergoes routine medical check up

Chennai :

The AIADMK leader also underwent a routine medical check up for other parameters like blood pressure and gastro-related issues and is likely to return home by evening. EPS, who had scheduled day long medical check ups on Friday, is likely to miss the Thevar Jayanthi celebrations at Pasumpon in Ramanathapuram district on Saturday.





Earlier in the day, EPS issued a statement alleging that the ruling DMK functionaries in the local bodies have started practicing anarchy and are threatening the government employees to practice tender violations.





The statement said that the Kuthalam government official C Sreenivasan has written a letter to the Mayiladuthaurai district collector seeking 60 days leave as he is under metal trauma due to the intervention of local DMK chairman. The DMK chairman has threatened the Kuthalam authorities to involve in tender violations and this letter is now public exposing the DMK, EPS said.





The DMK workers have threatened the local body officials to clear tenders and award work orders as per their wish violating the local body council agenda proceedings and tender norm, EPS said urging the DMK to stop the atrocities against government officials.