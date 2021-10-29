Heavy rain to continue in Chennai, several districts of Tamil Nadu

Chennai :

“The prolonged low-pressure area along the southwestern Bay of Bengal and the adjoining Sri Lankan coast is likely to move towards west slowly in the next three days, which brings heavy rains along with thunderstorm activity to over 10 districts of Tamil Nadu – Chennai, Ramanathapuram, Virudhunagar, Sivagangai, Tenkasi, Theni, Dindigul, Madurai, Kancheepuram, Tiruvallur, Chengalpattu, and Thanjavur for the next 48 hours,” said N Puviarasan, Director, Area Cyclone Warning Centre, Regional Meteorological Center (RMC).





“Also, many places over Coastal district of Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Karaikal are expected to receive moderate rains in the next two days,” he added.





The officials warned fishermen against venturing into the sea as strong winds reached speeds of 40 kmph to 50 kmph in the Gulf of Mannar till Sunday.





On Friday, weather stations in Nungambakkam and Meenambakkam recorded the maximum temperature which was 29.1 degrees Celsius and 29.6 degrees Celsius respectively. The minimum temperature was 24.6 degrees Celsius and 24.5 degrees Celsius was recorded in Nungambakkam and Meenambakkam respectively.





According to RMC, Nagapattinam received the highest rainfall of 12 cm, followed by Karaikal 10 cm, Tiruvarur 8 cm, Chengalpattu 6 cm, and Chennai received 2 cm of rainfall on Friday.