Rajinikanth undergoes minor surgery to remove blood clot, is recovering well

Chennai :

The actor was diagnosed with an infarction, a condition caused by obstruction of the blood supply to an organ or region of tissue, typically by a thrombus or embolus. As per updates, he underwent a Carotid endarterectomy surgery, a procedure to unblock carotid arteries. According to medical professionals, this is a simple procedure to improve blood flow in the carotid artery and reduce your risk of stroke.





At around 7.30pm on Thursday, Rajinikanth complained of a headache and was admitted to Kauvery Hospital. Though his well-wishers assured fans and media that there was no cause for concern, sources confirm that the actor underwent an MRI scan that revealed a burst blood vessel.





The actor, however, was lucid and remained calm and spoke to all his well-wishers and interacted with family members in hospital.