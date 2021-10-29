Rajinikanth recovering well, likely to be discharged from hospital in two days

Chennai :

At around 7.30pm on Thursday, the actor complained of a headache and was admitted to Kauvery Hospital.





Though his well-wishers assured fans and media that there was no cause for concern, sources confirm that the actor underwent an MRI scan that revealed a burst blood vessel.

According to sources, the actor had suffered a burst blood vessel, which was revealed in an MRI scan. As per the latest reports, Rajinikanth is said to have been diagnosed with an infarction, a condition caused by obstruction of the blood supply to an organ or region of tissue, typically by a thrombus or embolus. A well-placed source described this condition as “Necrosis caused due to inadequate blood supply to the affected area. It may be caused by artery blockages, rupture, mechanical compression, or vasoconstriction.”





Reports regarding Rajinikanth's ill-health came just hours after the actor left an emotional voice note on his daughter Soundarya’s new social media platform, Hoote.