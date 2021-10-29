Youth on way to pick mother run over by MTC bus near Tambaram

Chennai :

The deceased was S Sridhar of Selaiyur, a CSE graduate on the lookout for a job abroad.





Police said on Thursday, Sridhar and his father Suburaj were on their way to Tambaram railway station to pick Sridhar’s mother who returned from Virudhunagar by train. Police said both of them were travelling on separate bikes and around 6 am when they were on the Velachery-Tambaram road near Aadi Nagar, an MTC bus rammed on Sridhar’s bike. Sridhar, who got stuck under the wheels, died on the spot in front of his father.





Since the son did not come to pick her up, Sridhar’s mother, after waiting for a while, boarded an auto from the railway station and on the way home, saw her son lying dead on the road with Suburaj beside him, wailing. The mother, who was shocked on seeing this, ran towards her son crying aloud, moving onlookers to tears.





The Chromepet traffic investigation police retrieved the body and sent it for post-mortem to the Chromepet Government Hospital. The police have registered a case.