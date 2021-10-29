Father, two sons detained for breaking peace bond in Mylapore

A 62-year-old man and his two sons, who were arrested in connection with possession of country bombs and machetes, have been bound down since they broke the peace bond with the Mylapore Deputy Commissioner and were sent to prison to spend 330 days in prison.
Chennai: On August 1, one Saravanan was hacked to death in Mylapore and police arrested the suspects. Meanwhile, Mylapore police bound Saravanan’s father Murugesan and his two other sons not to retaliate for the murder. However, police received information in September that Murugesan has made plans to take revenge for his son’s murder and arrested him along with two sons. Since they breached the bond, Mylapore police detained all three to spend the remaining 330 days of the year in prison. Meanwhile, the Washermenpet police bound down a 24-year-old history-sheeter and sent him to prison for 614 days since he broke the peace bond. The accused R Karthik has 22 cases pending against him. Similarly, the Madhavaram police arrested a 20-year-old for breaching the bond. V Joshua of Manali was arrested within a few days since he entered into a peace bond with Madhavaram Deputy Commissioner. He was sent to prison for 321 days.
