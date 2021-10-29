Gang of seven arrested in Chetpet for VCK functionary’s murder

The Chetpet police have arrested seven men in connection with the murder of a VCK functionary in their jurisdiction.
Chennai: Police said the main accused S Sanjay Prabhu (38) of Maduravoyal had a previous enmity with the deceased K Ilangovan (51), a VCK functionary, and murdered him since the latter abused Sanjay Prabhu a week ago. The others arrested were R Rakesh Kumar (32), I Daniel (21), S Akash (25) of Chetpet, R Vijay (25), M Moorthi (32) of Madhavaram and T Thamizhselvan (35) of Chetpet. A hunt has been launched for an absconding accused, identified as Naresh. Ilavangovan was hacked to death by the eight-member gang in Chetpet on Monday night.
