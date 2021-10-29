Sivasankar Baba’s judicial custody extended by two weeks

The Chengalpattu Pocso court extended the judicial custody of Sivasankar Baba by two weeks, on Thursday.
Chennai: Baba was arrested by the CB-CID police in Delhi after sexual abuse complaints were filed by former students of his school in Kelambakkam. The CB-CID had registered three Pocso cases and two sexual abuse cases against him. The first three cases are in progress in the Chengalpattu Pocso court, while the other two are being heard by the Chengalpattu Mahila Court. On Tuesday, the judge had granted him bail in the second and third Pocso cases, but with a set of restrictions. On Thursday, Baba was brought to the Pocso court for the hearing of the first case. After the hearing, the judge ordered the extension of judicial custody by 14 more days, till November 10. Later, Baba was taken back to the prison by the police.
Conversations