Traffic cop rescues elderly woman as saree catches fire in front of temple

CCTV footage of a traffic cop rescuing an elderly woman whose saree caught fire at a temple in Kolathur went viral on Thursday.
Chennai: The incident happened on Saturday and the woman was identified as Amsa (89) of Kolathur and the cop, Senthil Kumar, a traffic head constable. In the 1.5 minutes long video, Amsa can be seen stepping out of the Krishna temple on SRB Koil street and worshipping the Vinayakar idol at the entrance. She was about to leave when she noticed her saree had caught fire. Even as she tried to douse it, Senthil Kumar, who was regulating traffic a few feet away, sensed danger and swiftly tried to remove the saree. As the woman fell on the road, traffic was briefly affected. While Amsa is said to be safe, the head constable suffered minor burns on his hand.
