Chennai: MTC crew attacked after footboard traveller made to alight midway

Tirumullaivoyal police have launched a hunt for a man who attacked an MTC bus crew after he was made to get down for travelling on the footboard on Wednesday night.
Chennai: The bus (route No: 62) was proceeding to Red Hills from Poonamallee when a passenger stood on the steps. Bus driver Pon Aditya Karikalan and conductor Kuberan asked him to get inside, but he allegedly refused. An argument ensued and the passenger was made to alight halfway. However, a few minutes later, the passenger along with a few others overtook the bus on two-wheelers near Avadi bus terminus and stopped it. They entered the bus and attacked the crew before speeding away. The driver and conductor suffered injuries in the attack and were admitted to a hospital.
Conversations