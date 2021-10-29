Another 5,963 motorists booked in Chennai for number plate violations

The crackdown by city traffic police on number plate violations continued on Thursday with another 5,963 motorists getting booked in the past two days for not keeping the number plates as prescribed by the authorities concerned.
Chennai: Among the vehicles booked, most of them had additional inscriptions such as police, advocate, government, press and human rights on the number plate and the registration numbers were not legible, said police. On Wednesday alone, 2,341 vehicles were booked and police warned motorists to abide by the rules to avoid police action. On October 21, police had booked as many as 1,892 vehicles plying on the city rods for keeping the number plates in sizes and styles as per the whims and fancies of the owner, in violation of the Central Motor Vehicles Rules.
