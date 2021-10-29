Man chases snatchers’ 2-wheeler in car, rams them in Arumbakkam

Chennai :

The incident happened on Tuesday night when the victim, H Suriyan of Kolathur, was waiting near the Retteri flyover at Thathankuppam. Two men on a bike threatened him at knifepoint and forced him to part with his valuables. They sped off immediately after grabbing his phone and Rs 1,000 in cash.





But they did not anticipate what was to follow. Suriyan chased their bike on his car from Korattur and hit the bike when they reached near Arumbakkam, which made the rider lose balance and both of them fell off the bike. However, they did not suffer any injuries, officials said.





Traffic police personnel who were stationed just a few metres away saw the incident rushed to the spot. But inquiries revealed that it was not Suriyan but the men on the bike who were the culprits. As they were uninjured, the traffic cops handed over the duo to Korattur police.





The victim’s phone and the two-wheeler used for the offence was retrieved, and the accused, identified as D Bhaskar alias Hari (31) and M Akash (21) of Ayanavaram, were remanded in judicial custody.





In another incident, Nolambur police arrested two men who robbed an expensive mobile phone from a DMK functionary on Tuesday night. The accused, Spanish Kumar (29) of Ambattur and Selvakumar (23), were secured by passersby and handed over to police. They were remanded based on a complaint from Rajan of Nolambur, a DMK functionary.