2 buildings sealed for not paying water tax in Chennai

Chennai :

According to a Metro Water official, the owner of the commercial complex has to pay Rs 92 lakh as water tax. “The owner failed to pay the tax for several years despite notices,” the official said. Similarly, officials sealed another building on Anna Salai for not paying tax to the tune of Rs 18 lakh.





Meanwhile, the water manager requested the city residents to pay water and sewage tax before October 31. “Taxes can be paid at all depot offices between 8.30 am and 1 pm. It can also be paid at the counters in area offices and head office from 10 am to 3 pm,” a Metro Water press release said.





Depot offices have been given point of sales machines to enable cashless payment using credit or debit card, said the release, adding that residents can also pay online through its official website https://chennaimetrowater.tn.gov.in using credit card, debit card or netbanking.





As per the rules, building owners should pay seven per cent of property tax as water and sewerage tax.