Rs 694 crore allotted for diff-abled friendly buses in Tamil Nadu

Chennai :

The AG submitted this before the division bench of Chief Justice Sanjib Banerjee and Justice PD Audikesavalu that was hearing a plea moved by Vaishnavi Jayakumar, co-founder of the NGO, Banyan, seeking direction to the government to ensure easy access of public transport and buildings for differently abled persons.





“The Right to Persons with Disability Act, 2016, ensures that constructions, educational institutions, buses and trains should be available for the comfortable access of the physically challenged. The same should be considered by the government while procuring the buses,” the petitioner submitted.





When the bench asked the AG about the steps taken by the government for universal access, the latter replied that the government has allotted Rs 694 crore to buy new buses. “The government has decided to gradually procure disabled-friendly buses,” the AG submitted, and sought time to file status report on the actions initiated so far.





Accepting it, the bench directed him to submit the report during the next hearing scheduled for November second week.





Meanwhile, hearing another plea by the petitioner seeking a direction to the Union government to give wide publicity to the draft Harmonised Guidelines and Standards for Universal Accessibility in India, 2021, the latter sought time to file its counter. The bench adjourned the matter to Monday, and directed the Union government not to publish the draft till November 1.