Bring cheer to the festive season with eco-friendly, sustainable gift hampers

Chennai :

"We have introduced eco-friendly gift hampers this Deepavali- it has personal care products and other products like handmade candles, potpourris, decor baskets, potlis and so on. You can customise the hampers, according to your needs," says Mansi Mehta.





Wasted 360 Solutions, founded by Ann Anra, has a range of products made from different wasted materials, and sourced from local businesses. From home decor, personal care to everyday items, they have products for all budgets. Says Ann, "A lot of local businesses make sustainable products with waste materials. The pandemic has affected many entrepreneurs. I have a background in marketing and advertising and was hoping to get more audience for those small entrepreneurs by bringing together various ventures." Wasted 360 Solutions has come up with hampers that include upcycled glass trays, incense sticks and soaps made from floral waste, coasters, pen stands, etc.





Oh Scrap Madras started by Priyanjoli Basu and Dominique Lopez upcycles fabric collected from garment exporters and tailoring units in the city. For Deepavali, the team has put together hampers with upcycled products and handmade soaps. “Our sustainable decorations include a fabric thoran (that can be hung on the door), pooja set (includes 5 marigold flowers, 5 roses and 5 mango leaves), flower garland and heart bunting. Other sustainable gifts include bobble necklaces, stuffed flower necklaces, cat dolls, etc. One of our favourite hampers is the self-care gift hamper – it includes four reusable face wipes, 1 turban hairband, 1 handmade soap (natural), along with a potli bag,” says Dominique, co-founder of Oh Scrap Madras. The team also offers sustainable gift wrapping options like furoshiki wrapping, twine wrapping, etc, for clients. “All our products are carefully curated and we have ensured to maintain a low carbon footprint by upcycling, recycling and not using plastic,” she adds.