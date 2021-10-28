Tamil Nadu CM Stalin to inspect new museum being constructed at Keeladi

Chennai :

Seven phases of excavations have been completed at Keeladi and several artifacts were unearthed from the excavation site. The artifacts unearthed during the sixth and seventh phases of the excavation will be initially showcased at the museum being constructed by the Tamil Nadu Archeology department.





The archeology department is trying to recreate a model of the olden days of Keeladi and structures would be made to resemble the construction of houses at Keeladi during those days.





The museum which is coming up at an area of 31,999 square feet will have the presence of art forms on its walls. It will have a car park and a green cover of trees in it providing an aesthetic look.





The visit of Stalin is being welcomed in the places near the Keeladi excavation site and the Department of Public works has already elevated the road leading to the excavation site.





Tamil Nadu Rural development minister, Periyakaruppan, Sivaganga District collector, P. Madhusudhan Reddy, and District Rural Development Agency (DRDA) project officer visited the site and inspected the arrangements.